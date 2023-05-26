Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a disabled woman Friday morning.
They say the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the duplex on Clayton Drive. They say firefighters later found the body of the woman inside.
Investigators say smoking while using medical oxygen may have been the cause.
