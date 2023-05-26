SUBMIT PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The History Channel website describes Memorial Day as a federal holiday meant to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

What was once known as Decoration Day following the Civil War, Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971 and is typically observed by visiting cemeteries or memorials, gathering with family, or having parades.

To honor those who gave their all for their country, KNOE has opened a link for users to submit photos of loved ones who have done just that. To submit photos, follow the link below.

