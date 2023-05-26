Monroe police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officers, other crimes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting at officers in a January incident.

The suspect, Malik Long, was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at MPD officers and two counts of attempted second-degree murder that injured two juveniles. Long was also wanted for illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property for a recent shots fired incident at Walmart in Monroe, MPD says.

MPD went to a residence on the 4000 block of Gaston St. on May 25 to try and locate Long. MPD says Long and another 17-year-old refused to leave the residence. After approximately two hours of negotiation between the two suspects and the MPD SWAT team, CS gas was deployed into the residence as both suspects allegedly refused to come outside.

Once the gas was in the house, both suspects came out and were arrested without incident, according to MPD.

Following the arrest, officers say they found an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. MPD says both weapons are suspected to have been used in recent shootings.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.