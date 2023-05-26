Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165

Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says construction will begin on U.S. Hwy 165 at Scott Dr. near Sterlington on Monday, June 5.

Construction will be done to install new left and right turn lanes at Scott Dr. La DOTD says traffic will be maintained at all times as no lane closures will be allowed during peak driving times.

The project is expected to last approximately 90 days. La DOTD says the work will be performed weather permitting.

La DOTD says they appreciate the public’s patience and want to remind you to drive cautiously through the construction site and watch out for work crews and their equipment.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website or visit their Facebook page.

