KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Warm Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
More nice and pleasant weather is in store for the next seven days! We will see a slight cooldown tomorrow as a cold front moves through the ArkLaMiss later this evening and into the overnight hours. A few limited chances for rain remain in the forecast, however, abundant sunshine is expected over the next seven days.

Today: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray shower or two is possible during the afternoon hours. Chance of rain 10%.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, topping out in the low-mid 80s. A stray shower or two is possible during the afternoon hours. Chance of rain 10%.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is expected. Temperatures will be warmer, topping out in the mid-upper 80s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will top out near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

