Feed Your Soul: Not just a taco Tuesday any more

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - Although it doesn’t have a primary location, it is easy to find.

The Blue Taco is a taco truck that tends to stay in Monroe most of the time.

The owner, Casey Sandidge, says the idea hit him when he worked at his old job.

“When I was down south, I used to go down South Louisiana for a lot of schools and whatnot, working offshore, and I would always run into these Taco shops down there,” says Sandidge.

The truck was just a means to an end.

“Just a way to be home was one thing for sure. To get out of that oil field.”

As far as tacos, Sandidge will tell you it was an obvious choice.

“Tacos was one of my main favorites,” said Sandidge.

He did have other options of what to serve as well.

“It’s just always been a thing like I love tacos. I love pizza too. I could have done a pizza truck. I love all kinds of foods,” said Sandidge.

Customers love his tacos like Nick Carlson, owner of Seventh Square Coffee.

“Street tacos with steak. It’s everything I want out of a street taco,” said Carlson. “Oh, it’s delicious.”

He does offer other options, like nachos.

I got the taco trifecta, or the three-taco plate with each kind of meat. Each one is amazing and has a distinctive flavor and spice. With all the toppings and the amount of meat Sandidge gives you, there is a reason he gives you a fork.

But if you are looking for a simple snack, the street corn has impressive flavors. It tastes similar to what they do in an authentic taqueria.

The top seller is his pork options, but he said it is his own doing.

“I don’t know if everybody, I guess for a while there you hear pulled pork and you’re thinking BBQ,” said Sandidge. “I finally pushed that on everybody, and now everybody’s asking for the pork.”

So, check his Facebook page to locate the Blue Taco truck, where tacos are for Tuesday and every day of the week to feed your soul.

Casey Sandidge, owner of the Blue Taco truck from Columbia, is changing the idea that tacos are only designated for Tuesdays. (KNOE)

