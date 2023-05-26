City of Monroe begins repairs on 40-year-old parking lot at Benoit Community Center

Benoit Community Center Parking Lot
Benoit Community Center Parking Lot(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 26, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City closed Benoit Community Center Friday to continue repairs on the parking lot.

The city announced Thursday that the community center would close for approximately 30 days beginning May 26, 2023. City Engineer C. Morgan McCallister says the parking lot is 40 years old. Repairs began on May 15. The entire parking lot has been demolished. As they rebuild, McCallister says they’ll repair potholes and drainage related issues.

“So, you’re looking at roughly two acres of parking lot here. And so, after four years little maintenance to it, we’re coming in. We’re demolishing the entire parking lot,” says McCallister. “Once we’re done, there’s going to be 172 striped parking stalls. So, included in this project, is obviously the new asphalt surfacing. We’re going to improve off-site drainage.”

According to McCallister the project will cost around $750,000.

City officials stated in a news release that due to closure, the Community Center Youth Summer camp registrants who were scheduled to attend at Benoit will be directed to one of three alternate locations:

- Saul Adler Community Center

- Powell Community Center

- Emily P. Robinson Community Center

According to the news release, the city will evaluate the need to reopen Benoit for the summer program on June 20th. Until then, any events, meetings or programs originally planned at Benoit will be directed to one of the six other community centers in Monroe.

