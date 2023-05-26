Adopt a Pet: Meet Luna!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Friday, and that means a new furry friend came by the Good Morning ArkLaMiss studio. Today Roxanne Smith from Paws of Nela introduced us to Luna, she’s a dog at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. She says Luna is a happy and curious dog. She says Luna came to the shelter as a stray. She also says she’s very energetic and Smith believes she’s good for a family with kids or other pets.

Smith says the shelter is full and they are in need of adoptions and fosters. If you are interested in Luna, she’s up for adoption at OPAS. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

