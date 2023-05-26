2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Chearka Thomas and Antwalaja Williams on May 25 for vehicle burglary at Kiroli Park and Mulhearn Funeral Home during a funeral.

WMPD received multiple complaints about the burglaries. Officers discovered that the bank cards of the victims were used at a local store to purchase gift cards. WMPD Communications Division identified the vehicle Thomas and Williams were using.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and WMPD Detective Division located and identified the suspects. Thomas and Williams were arrested by Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office on similar charges from Richland Parish.

Both suspects were arrested on the charges of four counts of burglary, three counts of theft and one count of criminal conspiracy.

