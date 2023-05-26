11th Annual Run for the Red, White, and Blue is this Saturday!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been 11 years in the making - but the Run for the Red, White, and Blue has hit a record! Over 650 people were signed up this morning for the 5K/1K run and walk. This record is only possible because of the hard work founders Joe Lane and David Worthington put into the race.

It raises money for the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and its programs helping veterans. The race starts at 8 a.m. sharp on May 27th.

You can register online until May 26th at noon, or you can go in person to the museum until about 4 p.m. to register. You can also register on race day at 7 a.m.

Lane and Worthington, who are Vietnam Veterans, say it’s a moving course because of the huge flags of freedom on the last leg of the run. They say it’s an event for everyone in the family, even if you’re not an avid runner! They stress the comradery and community aspect of the race as reasons why families should run or walk together this Memorial Day weekend.

