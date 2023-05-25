Nutritional benefits of Glycine with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Glycine.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Glycine. Avis says even though Glycine looks like sugar, it’s not. She also says it can be used as a sweetener, although it’s not a sweetener. Avis informed us that Glycine comes from the Greek word that means sweet tasting.

Avis says Glycine has benefits because it is an amino acid, which she describes as the building block of protein. Although it can be sweet, she says it has no glucose and can’t affect blood sugars. She says it can help someone fall asleep as well as help preserve muscle mass; she says it would be great for bodybuilders.

