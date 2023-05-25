LPSO opens new substation, easier access for Olla residents and visitors

OLLA, La. (KNOE) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office opened a new substation in Olla last week, according to Sheriff Scott Franklin.

It’s been quite a journey for the department. Nearly four years ago, the sheriff’s office began building its new substation in Olla on Highway 165 North. They were done with construction until the 2021 ice storm forced them to demolish the building and start over.

“And when the ice storm hit, due to some faulty construction on the building - the roof caved in,” says Franklin. “And so, by the time we got through with the insurance claims; of course, the price of materials went through the roof, and so we ended up demolishing that building and building this structure on this site.”

The main office of the sheriff’s department sits inside the courthouse in Jena, located at 1050 Courthouse Street. Franklin says this particular substation will allow officers and deputies to dispatch much quicker to an emergency that’s taking place in Olla.

“And then, anytime we have a big investigation on this side of the parish; instead of having to drive all the way back to Jena, we have officers in the back that they’ll be able to use to process evidence - do interviews,” says Franklin.

Franklin says previously, the old Olla substation was not visible to visitors while located off of the main highway. And now, he says, the new substation is easily accessible to anyone with urgent needs.

“If you weren’t a resident of this area, you wouldn’t know where it was at,” says Franklin. “Not only our local people will be able to see it and know where it’s at, but also people traveling through will be able to see it if they need any type of help - they’ll know they can come here.”

Franklin stated the estimated cost to complete the substation was $275,000, which was extra money from their budget. The department says they’ll have a grand opening for the community soon.

