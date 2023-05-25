Legislation allowing permitless carry of firearms passes Louisiana House

By Anna Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana House lawmakers have passed Bill 131, which would allow the possession of firearms without any required training or permits necessary.

State Representative Michael Echols said he believes the bill is protected under the Second Amendment.

“This just gives us the full breadth of what the founding fathers intended for us to have is to be able to protect ourselves … our happiness … our homes … And the bad guys already have weapons … the criminals and the thieves … and I think this just allows the rest of us to ensure that we can protect ourselves and our families,” Representative Echols said.

Monroe resident Tonya Marilla said she could not disagree more.

“No, everybody doesn’t need a gun,” Marilla said.

Marilla said she believes that the state should maintain its current laws and require the necessary training to carry a gun.

“I have to go through the whole paperwork to get a gun from TPI doors or whatever ... It’s a proper chain to get everything,” Marilla said.

Marilla said with so much gun violence overtaking the state, she believes lawmakers could even take a tougher approach to guns.

“They need to be careful who they give a gun to. It’s not the guns that are killing, it’s the people with the gun,” Marilla said.

The bill is on its way to the Senate and if it receives a 2/3 vote, it will continue to the governor’s desk.

