KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Nice, Enjoyable Weather Continues for the ArkLaMiss

By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As high pressure continues to dominate our weather set-up, beautiful weather days will remain in the forecast. Each day through the holiday weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover. You’ll want to make sure to apply sunscreen if you do plan to be outside. Temperatures look to rise a little higher next week, with multiple 90-degree days possible.

Today: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s. A small shower or two could pop up, but the majority of the region will stay rain-free. Have a great day!

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will continue over the region allowing for lows to drop back down to the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s. Make sure that you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: A great Memorial Day weekend is ahead. It will be mostly sunny and nice, as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Another similar day as skies will be mostly sunny, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Partly cloudy skies are expected around the region, and any rain chances remain very slim. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. A stray shower or two will be possible, but rain chances are only at 10%.

Wednesday: Another partly cloudy day with a warm afternoon. Highs will peak in the low 90s, with a low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm at 10%.

