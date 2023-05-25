Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond in connection with the early morning shooting death of an Arkansas resident.(Tangipahoa Parish Jail)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a Hammond teen booked for fatally shooting and carjacking a man who was traveling from Arkansas with his wife was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Ladarrius Evans, 18, was arrested on Sat., May 6 after deputies said that he carjacked a couple traveling from Arkansas to New Orleans for a cruise at the Red Roof Inn Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Paul Holt, 62, was fatally shot while attempting to stop Evans from driving off after he jumped into the driver’s seat with Mary Holt, his wife, in the passenger seat.

Mary was able to escape out of the passenger seat before Evans fled in their SUV, Travis said. Evans was arrested hours later.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said that Evans is now officially charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Perrilloux explained that the obstruction of justice charge was added due to evidence that suggests that Evans attempted to dispose of the vehicle after he fled from the scene.

Perrilloux said that Evans will appear in court Friday (May 26) for his arraignment.

