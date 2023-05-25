12-year-old dies after ice cream truck crashes through Kenner apartment; driver arrested

By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old has been removed from life support days after a speeding ice cream truck crashed into his home while he was playing video games, family members tell Fox 8.

The crash happened on Sat., May 20 in the 300 block of Clemson Place, according to Kenner police.

Police say 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested Wednesday and initially booked on charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Mansoor was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and later was released from the hospital.

Around the time the arrest was announced, the Fajardo family says they received devastating news about the boy’s condition.

“They’re going to do the last test and then they are going to decide when they are going to actually inform us, officially, that he’s brain dead,” said the victim’s uncle, Luis Maradiaga.

12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores-Fajardo was critically injured. In a fundraising post, the boy’s family said he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs. He was removed from life support on Wed., May 24.

Javier Adrian Flores was removed from life support days after a speeding ice cream truck crashed through his home while he was playing video games, family members tell Fox 8.(Family)

Mansoor’s charges may be upgraded upon the child’s death.

“We’re not thinking about anything but getting Adrian back. Beyond that it will be the authorities’ responsibility to address these issues,” said Maradiaga. “We believe in God. We’re big believers and we believe justice will be done. Either way or another.”

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)

The boy’s family says that the boy was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Maradiaga tells Fox 8 he asked doctors if this had an impact on the boy’s recovery.

“They said that by the time this bus impacted Adrian, the damage was already done,” he said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

