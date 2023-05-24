Skin Cancer prevention tips during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

A primary care provider shares preventative tips for Skin Cancer during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Dr. Hunter Harrison, a primary care provider at St. Francis Medical Group joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to prevent Skin Cancer.

Harrison says with summer approaching, many people want to sit out and tan, he says it can be dangerous, but there are measures a person can take to limit the risks. Harrison says to use sunscreen when you are out under direct sun longer than 15 minutes and says you should reapply sunscreen every 2 hours.

He also says you should at least use SPF30 sunscreen when out, and if you are at high risk of Skin Cancer you should get checked monthly.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months.
West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Trainer is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Sterlington man arrested by Morgan City police on sex crime charges involving minors
Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma with an impressive stunt before the principal.
WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment

Latest News

Skin Cancer prevention tips during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Skin Cancer prevention tips during Skin Cancer awareness month
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
tournament
Tech prepares for C-USA championship
NELA EXPECTATIONS FOR GOVERNORS RACE
Louisiana’s next governor: What do citizens want?