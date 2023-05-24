Skin Cancer prevention tips during Skin Cancer awareness month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Dr. Hunter Harrison, a primary care provider at St. Francis Medical Group joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to prevent Skin Cancer.

Harrison says with summer approaching, many people want to sit out and tan, he says it can be dangerous, but there are measures a person can take to limit the risks. Harrison says to use sunscreen when you are out under direct sun longer than 15 minutes and says you should reapply sunscreen every 2 hours.

He also says you should at least use SPF30 sunscreen when out, and if you are at high risk of Skin Cancer you should get checked monthly.

