Shots fired at Monroe Walmart leads to juvenile arrest

The Monroe Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection to shots fired at a local...
The Monroe Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection to shots fired at a local Walmart.(Storyblocks)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of firing shots at a Walmart in Monroe.

The boy, who has not been named, was arrested on one charge of attempted second-degree murder, one charge of illegal use of a weapon and one charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

No further information is available.

