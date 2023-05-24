Shots fired at Monroe Walmart leads to juvenile arrest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of firing shots at a Walmart in Monroe.

The boy, who has not been named, was arrested on one charge of attempted second-degree murder, one charge of illegal use of a weapon and one charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

No further information is available.

