Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months.
West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Trainer is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Sterlington man arrested by Morgan City police on sex crime charges involving minors
Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma with an impressive stunt before the principal.
WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court