LSP releases additional details about officer-involved shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Wednesday released additional details about an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a man on May 18, 2023.

According to a news release, Bastrop Police responded to Morehouse General Hospital just before 9 a.m. for a victim who was suffering from “wounds derived from a knife”. During BPD’s investigation, they learned that the alleged suspect responsible for the injuries was located at 403 Smith Street.

When the officer arrived on Smith Street, they found a man with a utility knife. According to the news release, after the officer told the man to lie on the ground, the man “failed to comply with the lawful order and charged the officer”.

“This action resulted in the officer discharging his firearm and shooting the subject,” the release stated.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died on the scene.

LSP said the investigation into the incident will continue and additional information related to the case will be released in coordination with the Morehouse Parish District Attorney’s Office.

