KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Weather Conditions Remain Quiet for the ArkLaMiss

Quiet weather continues for the ArkLaMiss as most of the region stays rain-free from now through early next week. For the most part, temperatures are remaining near the average for this time of year in the mid and upper 80s. This week features nice days to get outside, but you won’t want to forget the sunscreen.

Today: A disturbance in Texas is throwing some extra cloud cover our way. Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions can be expected, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Another stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, but rain chances are rather low.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected across the region, with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s. Make sure that you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: A great Memorial Day weekend is ahead. It will be mostly sunny and nice, as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Another similar day as skies will be mostly sunny, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Partly cloudy skies are expected around the region, and any rain chances remain very slim. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s.

