KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Weather Conditions Remain Quiet for the ArkLaMiss

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather continues for the ArkLaMiss as most of the region stays rain-free from now through early next week. For the most part, temperatures are remaining near the average for this time of year in the mid and upper 80s. This week features nice days to get outside, but you won’t want to forget the sunscreen.

Today: A disturbance in Texas is throwing some extra cloud cover our way. Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions can be expected, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Another stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, but rain chances are rather low.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected across the region, with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s. Make sure that you are staying hydrated.

Saturday: A great Memorial Day weekend is ahead. It will be mostly sunny and nice, as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Another similar day as skies will be mostly sunny, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Partly cloudy skies are expected around the region, and any rain chances remain very slim. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months.
West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Trainer is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Sterlington man arrested by Morgan City police on sex crime charges involving minors
Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma with an impressive stunt before the principal.
WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin