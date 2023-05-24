KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Nice, Enjoyable Weather Continues for the ArkLaMiss

While plenty of clouds were present across the ArkLaMiss today, dry weather will continue across the region.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with dry conditions. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Thursday will bring more sunshine as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across our region. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Friday will bring more sunshine as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across our region. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

It stays warm for the holiday weekend, with temperatures reach into the upper 80s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Along with warm, the weather remains dry over the weekend, making for pleasant outdoor conditions.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, it will still be warm and mainly dry. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees with a partly cloudy sky.

More warmth is on the way for Wednesday, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and a partly cloudy sky.

