Convicted killer Samuel Galbraith denied parole

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The former Fort Polk soldier convicted of manslaughter in the death of Karen Hill in 1988 will stay behind bars.

On Wednesday morning (May 24), the State Parole Board denied Samuel Galbraith’s parole request in a 2 to 1 vote.

Galbraith was sentenced to 71 years in prison after taking a plea deal, pleading guilty to manslaughter and attempted first degree-rape in the 1988 murder of 21-year-old Karen Hill near Fort Polk. Hill worked at a convenience store near Fort Polk where her husband and Galbraith were stationed.

Investigators found Hill’s body tied to a tree with a gunshot wound to her head. Galbraith wasn’t accused of her murder until 1997. He was sentenced just a few years later in 2000.

Despite opposition, in 2016, Galbraith was granted parole, which was later rescinded due to a mailing error that kept Hill’s family from being notified about the possible parole. Galbraith also remains a person of interest in the homicides of Tammy Call and Pamela Miller.

