Sterlington man arrested by Morgan City police on sex crime charges involving minors

Trainer is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles under the age of 13.
(Source: Morgan City Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (KNOE) - The Morgan City Police Department and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations have arrested a Ouachita Parish man who was wanted on warrants regarding sex crimes involving juveniles.

MCPD received an online tip in November of 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them of a suspect who allegedly engaged in pornography involving juveniles in the Morgan City area earlier that same year.

During the investigation, Jacque Trainer, 25, of Sterlington was identified as the suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

MCPD and LBI arrested Trainer on May 22 in Ouachita Parish.

Trainer was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

