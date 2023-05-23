Neville hires Derek Lopez as new head basketball coach

Derek Lopez previously coached at St. Frederick and West Ouachita
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Neville Tigers have found their news basketball head coach, replacing Philip Craig, who coached the Tigers for 22 years. Derek Lopez comes to Neville after coaching at St. Frederick for the past three seasons. Lopez lead St. Frederick to a 17-10 record and 6-2 district record last season.

