Louisiana Tech prepares to defend their C-USA championship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It hasn’t been the season that the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have envisioned but they still have a chance to defend their conference title this weekend in Houston. The Diamond Dogs enter the C-USA tournament as the sixth seed with their first test being against third seeded Charlotte. Louisiana Tech has made the regionals the past two seasons, if they want a bid this year, they will have to win the C-USA title for a second straight year.

