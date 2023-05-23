Louisiana Tech prepares to defend their C-USA championship

Tech finished with a 15-15 record in conference play
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It hasn’t been the season that the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have envisioned but they still have a chance to defend their conference title this weekend in Houston. The Diamond Dogs enter the C-USA tournament as the sixth seed with their first test being against third seeded Charlotte. Louisiana Tech has made the regionals the past two seasons, if they want a bid this year, they will have to win the C-USA title for a second straight year.

