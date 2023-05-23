KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny Stretch

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stretch of pleasant weather is expected to continue across the region this week, with temperatures near average and low rain chances. Each day will be good to get outside, but you will want to make sure you apply sunscreen as the UV index remains high. The Memorial Day weekend is looking nice as well, but isolated storm chances return across the area on Monday.

Today: Sunny skies are expected throughout the day. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances are very low. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Tonight; Skies will be partly cloudy, as a few clouds linger over the region. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Another stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, but rain chances are rather low.

Thursday: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice, as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: It’ll be a little warmer, as highs are going to near 90 degrees for most places. The skies will stay mostly sunny.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies are expected a few isolated thunderstorms develop in the region. Rain chances are only 20%. It will still be a warm day, with highs peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened at Town &...
Ouachita Parish officials investigate deadly apartment stabbing
Police lights generic
OPSO arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma with an impressive stunt before the principal.
WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt
Frederick Darrell Garcie, DOB: 12/14/1969
Man accused of indecent sexual behavior with juvenile inside store bathroom
The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Ferriday police investigate deadly Friday night shooting

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright