KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny Stretch

A stretch of pleasant weather is expected to continue across the region this week, with temperatures near average and low rain chances. Each day will be good to get outside, but you will want to make sure you apply sunscreen as the UV index remains high. The Memorial Day weekend is looking nice as well, but isolated storm chances return across the area on Monday.

Today: Sunny skies are expected throughout the day. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances are very low. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Tonight; Skies will be partly cloudy, as a few clouds linger over the region. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Another stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, but rain chances are rather low.

Thursday: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice, as temperatures are expected to peak in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: It’ll be a little warmer, as highs are going to near 90 degrees for most places. The skies will stay mostly sunny.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies are expected a few isolated thunderstorms develop in the region. Rain chances are only 20%. It will still be a warm day, with highs peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s.

