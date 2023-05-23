KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sunny Stretch

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022
After a warmer day across the ArkLaMiss, more tranquil and warm weather is on the way.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will lower into the mid 60s, seasonal for this time of year.

Wednesday will bring temperatures in the mid 80s for highs, with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be some haze in the sky as well, due to the Canadian Wildfires across western Canada.

Thursday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny with some haze in the sky.

Friday will bring pleasant weather, with temperatures reaching into the mid and upper 80s and sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a nice day as well, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s, with mostly sunny conditions.

Monday will be mostly sunny as well, with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

