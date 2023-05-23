Funeral services announced for former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten

Bert Hatten, Former Mayor of West Monroe
Bert Hatten, Former Mayor of West Monroe(City of West Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The funeral arrangements are set for Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m., according to the obituary on Kilpatrick Funeral Home’s website.

Walter Bertram Hatten Obituary

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

Former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten died during the morning hours of Monday, May 22, the city of West Monroe confirmed.

Services will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, located at 1321 N. 7th St., West Monroe.

No further details are available at the moment.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened at Town &...
Ouachita Parish officials investigate deadly apartment stabbing
Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma with an impressive stunt before the principal.
WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt
Police lights generic
OPSO arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Frederick Darrell Garcie, DOB: 12/14/1969
Man accused of indecent sexual behavior with juvenile inside store bathroom
The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Ferriday police investigate deadly Friday night shooting

Latest News

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months.
West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure
Trainer is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Sterlington man arrested by Morgan City police on sex crime charges involving minors