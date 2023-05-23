Funeral services announced for former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The funeral arrangements are set for Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m., according to the obituary on Kilpatrick Funeral Home’s website.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

Former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten died during the morning hours of Monday, May 22, the city of West Monroe confirmed.

Services will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, located at 1321 N. 7th St., West Monroe.

No further details are available at the moment.

