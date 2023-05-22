WATCH: Winnfield graduate celebrates diploma with impressive stunt

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Check this out!

Winnfield Senior High School graduate Hunter Grantadams celebrated earning his diploma by doing an impressive backflip in front of an audience during the graduation ceremony.

Hunter’s mom said the incident went as such:

“He first apologized for what he was about to do and completed a perfect flip after being handed his diploma,” said Hunter’s mom. “He then followed by giving the principle a hug while the crowd went wild. Students and parents said it was the best graduation ceremony ever attended at Winnfield Senior High.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.