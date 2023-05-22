Vidalia man accused of lewd conversations with minors through social media

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vidalia man following the investigation of an adult suspect communicating with a minor through social media.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began the investigation on May 19. During the investigation, Robert Stroud, 29, was found to allegedly be having lewd conversations with a minor online. Stroud was also found to already be a registered sex offender living in a Vidalia mobile home park.

Stroud was arrested on one charge of indecent behavior with juveniles and one charge of failure to notify as a sex offender on a social network site on May 22 following a search of his home.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.