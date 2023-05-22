Peppa Pig and pals coming to Arkansas

Your sons and daughters will have a chance this fall to sing along with Peppa Pig and his pals
Your sons and daughters will have a chance this fall to sing along with Peppa Pig and his pals
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Listen up, parents! Your sons and daughters will have a chance this fall to sing along with Peppa Pig and his pals.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday morning that Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party will come to North Little Rock on Nov. 16.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2. Prices range from $20 to $59.75, with an 8-ticket limit per household. For more ticket information, visit https://peppapigliveus.com/ or simmonsbankarena.com. Groups of 10 or more should call 501-975-9131.

According to Monday’s news release, Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun.

