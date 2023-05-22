Ouachita Parish officials investigate deadly Monroe stabbing

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened at Town &...
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened at Town & Country Apartments in Monroe.(AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing at Town & Country Apartments in Monroe.

The stabbing happened around 10:25 on the morning of May 22.

OPSO says one victim was found dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released yet as family members are still being notified.

No further details are available.

