OPSO arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the 100 block of Keller St. in West Monroe.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found one wounded victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released at this time.

OPSO arrested Joseph Hendricks Jr. on the charge of attempted second-degree murder. Joseph Hendricks Sr. was also arrested on drug charges that stemmed from the incident according to OPSO.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be added as it becomes available.

