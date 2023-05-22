Louisiana Tech baseball beats UTSA at home for final regular season game

Philip Matulia had a 3-run home run for his final game at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park
By Megan Murray
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a win over The UTSA Roadrunners (7-5). The seniors shined in their final home game, Philip Matulia slammed a three run homer, Landon Tomkins pitched five innings, only allowing one hit and a run with four strikeouts. Louisiana Tech now switches their focus to the C-USA tournament which starts on Wednesday. The sixth seeded Bulldogs will face third seeded Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday at 9:00 A.M.

