Louisiana Tech baseball beats UTSA at home for final regular season game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a win over The UTSA Roadrunners (7-5). The seniors shined in their final home game, Philip Matulia slammed a three run homer, Landon Tomkins pitched five innings, only allowing one hit and a run with four strikeouts. Louisiana Tech now switches their focus to the C-USA tournament which starts on Wednesday. The sixth seeded Bulldogs will face third seeded Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday at 9:00 A.M.

