KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Mild Weather Week Ahead

I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend. Many kids are starting their summer break this week, and it is shaping up to be a beautiful weather week. Mild conditions can be expected each day with limited rain chances. While daytime highs will range from the low to mid 80s, the humidity will remain tolerable.

Today: Skies will gradually become sunny as we head throughout the day, and it will be a great afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected around the region, which will allow for lows to fall to near average for this time of year. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, with a little more cloud cover by the afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances are very low. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Another stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, but rain chances are rather low.

Thursday: Skies will stay mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

Friday: Another beautiful day to get outside as we will have plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice as temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 80s.

Sunday: It’ll be a little warmer as highs are going to near 90 degrees for most places. The skies will stay mostly sunny.

