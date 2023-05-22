KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Streak of Nice Weather Ahead

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022
A streak of nice, enjoyable weather is on the way for the ArkLaMiss as large areas of high pressure centered to the north and northeast begin to dominate the weather across our region.

Tonight will be a clear and comfortable night, with temperatures down into the low 60s. Wind will be light as well, no greater than 5 miles per hour.

Tuesday will bring pleasant and warm conditions. By afternoon, temperatures will reach into the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday will bring more tranquil weather. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will bring another round of nice weather. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will bring more sunshine to the region, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny to mostly sunny conditions to region. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny with temperatures peaking into the upper 80s.

Monday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

