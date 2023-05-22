KaVontae Turpin returns home to give back to fans

May 20th declared “KaVontae Turpin day” by city of Monroe
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KaVontae Turpin has had a special but not an easy journey to becoming Neville’s and The Dallas Cowboys first return specialist to make it to a NFL Pro Bowl. Turpin’s homecoming at the Pecanland Mall brought a crowd full of fans to celebrate the hometown hero. The city of Monroe showed their appreciation to the local NFL star by naming May 20th, KaVontae Turpin day.

