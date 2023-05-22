Ferriday police investigate deadly Friday night shooting

The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed Lamontral Sandidge, 42, of Ferriday on May 19.

FPD says they responded to a shooting on 5th St. Officers say they found Sandidge at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Sandidge was sent to Trinity hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigation led to the arrest of Terryl Brown, 27, of Ferriday on one charge of second-degree murder.

Sam King, FPD Chief of Police, says there is reason to believe Brown was acting in self defense.

”This case has several elements to it,” Brown says. “We’re saddened for both families involved. This is an isolated incident for this home and these individuals. There is strong reasoning to believe Brown was protecting himself and others within the residence.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

