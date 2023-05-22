BBB: Credit card debt relief scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to discuss credit card debt relief scams. She says many people are struggling to pay off credit card debts, but you should always be responsible about who you give your information.

Deal brought up a situation where an elderly woman has acquired a lot of credit card debt and recently signed documents from some lawyers she found online. Deal says you should do your own research before signing any documents.

Deal informed us that you shouldn’t pay upfront for consultation, she says it’s illegal. She urges consumers to do their own research.

Deal says consumers seeking consultation should talk with their credit card company, which is free.

She also encourages people to talk with a reputable credit counselor.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.