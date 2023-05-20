What’s Your Story? The Buddy Davis Field of Dreams
The Field of Dreams has opened in honor of O.K. “Buddy” Davis, a long-time sports writer in the Lincoln Parish area.
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Orville “Buddy” Davis, legendary Lincoln Parish sports writer, donated part of his estate to the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home. In Buddy’s honor, they used his donation to build the O.K. “Buddy” Memorial Ball Field.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.