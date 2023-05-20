What’s Your Story? The Buddy Davis Field of Dreams

The Field of Dreams has opened in honor of O.K. “Buddy” Davis, a long-time sports writer in the Lincoln Parish area.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Orville “Buddy” Davis, legendary Lincoln Parish sports writer, donated part of his estate to the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home. In Buddy’s honor, they used his donation to build the O.K. “Buddy” Memorial Ball Field.

