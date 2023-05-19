ULM receives over $2 million during first Day of Giving event

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe has announced they raised $2,319,442 during their first Day of Giving event on May 17. A total of 86 donors donated to different colleges and sports on campus.

Two anonymous donors donated $1 million gifts to the College of Business and Social Sciences. The donors said they were empowered by the exciting direction of the University and wanted to give.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the ULM family,” said ULM Foundation Executive Director Susan Chappell. “Every single donation, from the $5 gifts to the $1 million pledges, will change lives at our beloved institution.”

Donors could also give donations in honor of a graduate. Included in the total donation numbers are contributions from gift partners. These individuals and organizations, including anonymous donors, Coach Lou St. Amant, Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company, Inc., Lumen, and Pinnacle Family Health, made $2,000 challenge gifts to spur other donors on the Day of Giving.

