Shotgun Shells and Crawfish Tails raise funds for West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe - West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Shotgun Shells and Crawfish Tails all day on Friday, May 19th. The day consisted of two different fundraisers at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range: a sporting clay tournament and crawfish boil.

The chamber held the event for its members and family members. Chamber leaders say both fundraisers are a way to strengthen the business community.

“We do fundraisers. It allows us to do additional community outreach projects - do advocacy for our members and for the business community, so it’s a great way to not only raise funds. It allows us to do more things for the business community,” says David Cole, chairman of the West Monroe - West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. “But also, a chance for our members to do something fun and get to network and get to meet more people and spread the news of what their business does in our community.”

According to the chamber’s website, tournament teams sold out. The event will last until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.