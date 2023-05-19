Run for the Wall makes a stop in Monroe during Southern route

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Run for the Wall, a veteran’s support organization, will be making a stop in Monroe on May 21. RFTW promotes healing among all veterans and their families.

Discover Monroe-West Monroe says this is the 33rd year motorcycle riders will be traveling from California to Washington D.C. Along the way, RFTW visits veteran organizations, hospitals, schools and civic organizations to help share their mission.

RFTW will stop in Monroe on May 21 at the Barack Shrine Temple at 4:36 p.m. Discover Monroe-West Monroe says around 300 motorcycle riders are estimated to make the stop before continuing to Washington D.C. You can view their route here.

Discover Monroe-West Monroe says there will also be a wreath-laying ceremony on May 22 held at Monroe City Hall at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on this event, visit monroe-westmonroe.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.