KNOE Friday Noon Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight

While it is hot outside, it is a great day to spend some time outdoors today! Showers and storms move in overnight tonight, leaving us with cooler temperatures after our next front passes tomorrow. There will be a noticeable difference in temperatures by the time we get to Sunday. We will be going from near 90 to the low 80s. We will see temperatures go back to a warming trend heading into the new workweek, with limited rain chances returning to the forecast by the middle of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures are expected to top out on either side of 90. Showers and storms are expected to move in during the overnight hours, some of which could be strong to severe.

Tonight's Severe Weather Outlook (Max)

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a few isolated strong to severe storms possible. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will be possible tomorrow throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

Strong winds and large hail could accompany storms. (Max)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated. High temperatures will be cooler, topping out near 80.

Monday: Sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss, and temperatures return to a warming trend. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected once again with high temperatures reaching the mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies are expected. Isolated showers will also be possible. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies are expected once again. A slim chance for a few showers also remains in the forecast. High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s.

