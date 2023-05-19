KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Severe Storms Possible Tonight

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We are ending this workweek with a hot and sunny day, but storms return to the region later this evening. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms which could be severe. The primary threats are strong winds and large hail, with any storms. Otherwise, the front will gradually drop south tomorrow and could trigger a few more storms. Sunday features cloudy conditions, but sunshine returns early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few stray storms are possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%. Some storms could produce strong winds and large hail.

Strong winds and large hail could accompany storms.
Strong winds and large hail could accompany storms.

Tonight: A few storms remain possible across the region for the night with rain chances at 20%. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms will again be possible across the region, with rain chances at 20%, as the front exits. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Strong winds and large hail could accompany storms.
Strong winds and large hail could accompany storms.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy across the region, which will help to keep temperatures down a little in the low 80s. We will also have lower humidity, so it will be a great day to get outside.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions, with highs peaking in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: It’ll be a little warmer as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs peaking in the mid and upper 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible across the area later in the day. Rain chances are 20%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain chances at 10%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

