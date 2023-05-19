Biedenharn Museum opens exhibit of drawings from the Bible

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe’s latest exhibit invites the viewer to view Bible stories with fresh eyes. It’s called “Drawn from the Bible,” and the museum opened it for a special viewing Friday morning.

The exhibit features a series of more than 35 drawings that depict different events from scriptures. The museum’s Executive Director Ralph Calhoun says the oldest drawing dates back to the 1650′s, and it will intrigue both the Bible scholar and the art lover.

“I think the exhibit has a couple of different places that it’s going to hit people. And one would be just from an artistic nature,” says Calhoun. You can kind of come through and see different techniques, so you’ve got things that are very realistic. And then you’ve got others that are very stylized - just bible stories that we’ve known since children. They’re very different as adults than they were when we were kids.”

Friday’s special showing featured the Blue Taco truck as part of the museum’s Out-To-Lunch Seating and Exhibit. “Drawn from the Bible” will be on display in the Bible Museum through the end of Dec. 2023.

