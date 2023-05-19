Adopt a pet: Meet Miss Lovebug!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Miss Lovebug and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Furry Friday, and today Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She brought in Miss Lovebug; Kim thinks she’s about 2-3 months old. Miss Lovebug was found in a Target parking lot. She’s sweet and curious, but not quite ready to be adopted due to being underweight.

Taraba says they are in need of fosters because the shelter is overcrowded. She says they have over 120 cats currently under their care. River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031. They will have you do an online application on their website, then schedule an appointment for you to look for your new furry friend.

She also informed us of an upcoming adoption event. They will be hosting a PetSmart adoption event at the shelter Saturday, May 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

