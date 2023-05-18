U.S. Department of Justice hosts town hall meeting in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United States Department of Justice hosted a town hall meeting on May 17 to hear from citizens in the region about their experiences with Louisiana State Police. The town hall is in connection to an investigation of the Louisiana State Police for their patterns of practice with excessive use of force on the basis of race.

The investigation began in June of 2022 following the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

The meeting drew citizens from around northeast Louisiana explaining negative and violent interactions with state police. The theme of every interaction focused on abuse, disrespect, and perceived racism.

One mother, Yvonne Ellis, came to the meeting to share her son’s story of being abused by LSP in hopes of getting justice. She says her son was brutally beaten by state troopers when he tried to run away during a traffic stop.

“When my child made it home, my child was black and blue, he couldn’t walk up the steps,” Ellis said. “And it hurts, I wouldn’t do a dog like they (LSP) did my child.”

Ellis said she believes there is clear racism within the policing system, and many others agreed.

“The policies and procedures need to be revisited in the state of Louisiana,” One attendee said.

The DOJ ensured the citizens in attendance that they are working to uncover the faults in the state’s policing system, but some feel action isn’t being taken soon enough.

Ellis’ sister spoke up at the meeting about her nephew’s interaction.

“They kicked him in the mouth, they beat him, they broke his arm,” She said.

This story was one of many threatening and aggressive interactions with state police presented at the town hall meeting.

“They shouldn’t even look at the skin, they shouldn’t. Because we all bleed the same,” Ellis’ sister said.

Ellis said people need to be held accountable for their actions and is standing up for her son so that others won’t have to go through what he did.

“I need some justice, I want justice for him. I want them to pay for what they did to my child,” Ellis said.

Since 2019, a handful of Louisiana State Troopers from Troop F have been charged in excessive use of force cases.

